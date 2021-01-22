 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 23
Drugs, Forgery — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested Jonathan Bastin, 37, of Longview on suspicion of forgery and heroin possession, felonies, as well as driving with a license suspended in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday arrested Zachery Grigsby, 38, of Bellingham on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, and violating community custody order, felonies, as well as the use or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Arson

  • 2800 block of Parkview Dr., Longview. Thursday. Juvenile started fire in bathroom.

Assault

  • 300 block of Imboden Road, Castle Rock. Thursday.

Theft

  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Money.

Vandalism

  • 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Hole in window.

Vehicle Prowl

  • 400 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
  • 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Power tools taken from truck.

