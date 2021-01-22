Police Blotter: Jan. 23

Drugs, Forgery — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested Jonathan Bastin, 37, of Longview on suspicion of forgery and heroin possession, felonies, as well as driving with a license suspended in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday arrested Zachery Grigsby, 38, of Bellingham on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, and violating community custody order, felonies, as well as the use or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Arson
- 2800 block of Parkview Dr., Longview. Thursday. Juvenile started fire in bathroom.
Assault
- 300 block of Imboden Road, Castle Rock. Thursday.
Theft
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Money.
Vandalism
- 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Hole in window.
Vehicle Prowl
- 400 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Power tools taken from truck.