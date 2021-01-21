 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Jan. 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Carl Lien, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Neiko Lloyd Mckee Ayala, 18, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, first degree trafficking stolen property, first-degree perjury, criminal conspiracy and malicious mischief.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Amber Nicole Munro, 30, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Robbery, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Miles Alexander Radcliff, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Burglary — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Levi James Rasmussen, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and retail theft with circumstances.

Theft

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Debit card taken. Known suspect.
  • 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Back license plate stolen.
  • 2600 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Package stolen from the porch. Surveillance video of theft.
  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Jack taken.

Burglary

  • 300 block of Cedar Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Resident came home to find an unknown suspect inside the house. She chased the suspect out of the house and they jumped into a silver Hyundai sedan with a Bellingham license plate frame.

Stolen vehicle

  • 700 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. Unknown suspects drove BNSF truck out of the yard through open gates. Truck located using GPS and returned to BNSF.

Vandalism

  • 1100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Unknown subjects flattened tires of van and took the stereo and battery charger. Estimated loss of $300.
  • 12th Avenue and Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone threw an object at the caller’s truck.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News