Police Blotter: Jan. 22

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Carl Lien, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Neiko Lloyd Mckee Ayala, 18, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, first degree trafficking stolen property, first-degree perjury, criminal conspiracy and malicious mischief.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Amber Nicole Munro, 30, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
Robbery, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Miles Alexander Radcliff, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault.
Burglary — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Levi James Rasmussen, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and retail theft with circumstances.
Theft
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Debit card taken. Known suspect.
- 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Back license plate stolen.
- 2600 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Package stolen from the porch. Surveillance video of theft.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Jack taken.
Burglary
- 300 block of Cedar Lane, Longview. Wednesday. Resident came home to find an unknown suspect inside the house. She chased the suspect out of the house and they jumped into a silver Hyundai sedan with a Bellingham license plate frame.
Stolen vehicle
- 700 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. Unknown suspects drove BNSF truck out of the yard through open gates. Truck located using GPS and returned to BNSF.
Vandalism
- 1100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Unknown subjects flattened tires of van and took the stereo and battery charger. Estimated loss of $300.
- 12th Avenue and Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone threw an object at the caller’s truck.