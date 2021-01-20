 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 20
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 20

Handcuffs stock

Harassment — Longview officers Monday arrested Monty Hall, 23, of Longview on suspicion of harrassment, a felony, and the misdemeanors of criminal trespassing in the second degree and resisting arrest.

Impersonating — Woodland officers Monday arrested Shelley Smith, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of criminal impersonation and contempt of court, felonies, and the misdemeanors of driving while license suspended in the third degree, a violation of an ignition interlock driver, and a permit violation.

Assault

100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday.

Burglary

2000 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Monday.

Theft

  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Illegal dumping.
  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Money.

Vandalism

240 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Monday. Locked mailbox.

Vehicle Prowl

  • 1920 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday.
  • 110 block of Debbie Street, Longview. Monday.

