Police Blotter: Jan. 20

Harassment — Longview officers Monday arrested Monty Hall, 23, of Longview on suspicion of harrassment, a felony, and the misdemeanors of criminal trespassing in the second degree and resisting arrest.
Impersonating — Woodland officers Monday arrested Shelley Smith, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of criminal impersonation and contempt of court, felonies, and the misdemeanors of driving while license suspended in the third degree, a violation of an ignition interlock driver, and a permit violation.
Assault
100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday.
Burglary
2000 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Monday.
Theft
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Illegal dumping.
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Money.
Vandalism
240 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Monday. Locked mailbox.
Vehicle Prowl
- 1920 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday.
- 110 block of Debbie Street, Longview. Monday.