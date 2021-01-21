Police Blotter: Jan. 20

Drugs, impersonation — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Derick R. Baughman, 29, of Portland on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and a felony drug offence.
Reckless burn — Washington State Patrol deputies on Tuesday arrested Marcos Vieira Dias, 41, city of residence unknown on suspicion of first-degree reckless burning.
Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Anthony Aaron Dove McBride, 40, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tammera Michelle Thurlby, 44, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Johnson Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Firearm.
- 600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 2300 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Air compressor.
Thefts
- 200 block of Milky Way Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Mail.
- 100 block of Jenny Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Packages.
Vehicle Prowls
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 300 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
Vehicle Thefts
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Blue and silver 1998 Subaru Legacy.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gold 2006 Lincoln Town Car.