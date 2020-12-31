Police Blotter: Jan. 2

Trafficking, rape — Longview police Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Longview man on suspicion of trafficking, third-degree rape, a felony drug offense, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Vincent Ford, 28, of Bonney Lake on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Brandy Marie McKnight, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dorothea May McKnight, 57, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Assault, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Preston Anthony Perry, 46, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and a felony drug offense.
Theft
• 100 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Wednesday. Back license plate stolen. Washington 13726.
Vehicle prowls
• 200 block of Sunset Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Owner saw suspect opening his vehicle door and chased him away with a gun. Nothing taken.
• 500 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Suspect broke the window of vehicle and fled on foot when interrupted. Nothing taken.
• 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Man looking into vehicles and tried getting into a roof storage bin.
Burglary
• 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Wednesday. Burglary occurred sometime overnight.