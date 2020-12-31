Police Blotter: Jan. 2

Trafficking, rape — Longview police Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Longview man on suspicion of trafficking, third-degree rape, a felony drug offense, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Vincent Ford, 28, of Bonney Lake on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Brandy Marie McKnight, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dorothea May McKnight, 57, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Assault, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Preston Anthony Perry, 46, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and a felony drug offense.

Theft

• 100 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Wednesday. Back license plate stolen. Washington 13726.

Vehicle prowls

• 200 block of Sunset Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Owner saw suspect opening his vehicle door and chased him away with a gun. Nothing taken.