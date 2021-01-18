Police Blotter: Jan. 19

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested James Lee Grasser, 45, unknown address, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Friday arrested James Robert Kieweg, 29, address unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Dezaray Rose Brittain, 35, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Taylor Kelley, 27, of Rainier on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, making a false statement and being a fugitive from justice.

Drugs, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested James Michael Sauer, 30, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Failure to register — Longview police Sunday arrested Kristopher William Erdelbrock, 27, address unknown, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.