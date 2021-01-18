Police Blotter: Jan. 19

Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested James Lee Grasser, 45, unknown address, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Friday arrested James Robert Kieweg, 29, address unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Dezaray Rose Brittain, 35, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Taylor Kelley, 27, of Rainier on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, making a false statement and being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested James Michael Sauer, 30, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Failure to register — Longview police Sunday arrested Kristopher William Erdelbrock, 27, address unknown, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Drugs, DUI — Kelso police Sunday arrested Christopher Michael Morse, 32, of Kalama on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, a felony drug offense, hit and run and driving under the influence.
Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested John Derill Perdue, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a protection order, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Fredrick Lon Sherman, 39, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Stolen vehicle
2600 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. 2016 black and red homemade utility trailer. Washington 7043QI.
3600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Friday. White 2005 Mitsubishi Montero. Washington LUVTGLF.
Theft
7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen while vehicle left in the park and ride.
8000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Friday. Six gas cans taken from the shed.
1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Back license plate stolen. Washington AYH8351.
2400 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Check stolen from mailbox.
1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen from a 2001 Toyota 4Runner sometime between 9 a.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.
100 block of Hawks View Road, Woodland. Saturday. Communal locking mailbox pried open.
200 block of Eagle Point Drive, Woodland. Saturday. One of several mailboxes opened in the area.
1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Rear license plate stolen. Washington AQJ3131.
Vehicle prowls
600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Two men walking in the alley tried to open the car door but didn’t get into the vehicle.
1600 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Prowl to one of the trucks overnight.
100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man in a yellow jacket stole a pair of jumper cables from the car.
Vandalism
1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Saturday. A man in a wheelchair scooter hit the caller’s vehicle.
100 block of Ridgecrest Drive, Longview. Sunday. Vandalism to vehicle.
200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Multiple teens spray painted the cement sidewalk on the dike and took off on foot.
Burglary
5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Unknown suspect.