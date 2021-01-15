Police Blotter: Jan. 16

Harassment, drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Loyd Wornick, 43, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, a felony drug offense and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Theft
- 1000 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Generator stolen.
- Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Red and black 2000 Kawasaki Prairie ATV and 2002 Yamaha 8.8 horse power boat motor stolen.
- Westside Highway and Delameter Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Four generators stolen from a storage container sometime overnight.
- 100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Front license plate stolen. Washington BWC7176.
Vandalism
2500 block of Sunrise Street, Kelso. Thursday. All mailboxes in the area opened, unknown if anything was taken.