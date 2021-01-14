 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Jan. 12
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Burglary, harassment, guns, drugs — Kelso officers, Tuesday, arrested Max Fiest, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of six felonies: first degree burglary, felony harassment, possession with the intent to manufacture methamphetamines, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also arrested under suspicion of vehicle prowling in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Drugs — Woodland officers, Tuesday, arrested Faye Reynolds, 27, of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and heroin, felonies.

Drugs — Longview officers, Tuesday, arrested Tom Teeters, 58, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines, a felony, and reckless driving, driving with a suspended license in the third degree and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, misdemeanors.

Assault

  • 1020 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday.

Theft

  • 200 block of 8th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Bike.
  • 3150 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Phone.
  • 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Check amount duplicated and cashed.
  • 540 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Bike.
  • 540 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. At Walmart.
  • 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Personal items from vehicle.

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News