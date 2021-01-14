Police Blotter: Jan. 12

Burglary, harassment, guns, drugs — Kelso officers, Tuesday, arrested Max Fiest, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of six felonies: first degree burglary, felony harassment, possession with the intent to manufacture methamphetamines, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also arrested under suspicion of vehicle prowling in the second degree, a misdemeanor.