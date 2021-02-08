Police Blotter: Feb. 8

Theft, burglary, firearms, drugs — Kelso police on Saturday arrested Kenneth Boyd Cooley II, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful firearm possession, theft of a firearm and a felony drug offense.

Drugs, theft — Longview police on Friday arrested Eric Kenneth Dollarhyde, 27, of Chehalis on suspicion of third-degree theft and three felony drug offenses.

Harassment, violating order — Kelso police on Friday arrested Aaron Joseph Eidet, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment and violating a protection order.

Forgery, theft — Kelso police on Friday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 28, of Portland on suspicion of forgery and third-degree theft.

Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Cody Lee Johnson, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Timothy Daniel Johnson, 46, of Castle Rock on suspicion of three felony drug offenses, delivering substances and delivering or using drug paraphernalia.