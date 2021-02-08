Police Blotter: Feb. 8

Theft, burglary, firearms, drugs — Kelso police on Saturday arrested Kenneth Boyd Cooley II, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful firearm possession, theft of a firearm and a felony drug offense.
Drugs, theft — Longview police on Friday arrested Eric Kenneth Dollarhyde, 27, of Chehalis on suspicion of third-degree theft and three felony drug offenses.
Harassment, violating order — Kelso police on Friday arrested Aaron Joseph Eidet, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment and violating a protection order.
Forgery, theft — Kelso police on Friday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 28, of Portland on suspicion of forgery and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Cody Lee Johnson, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Timothy Daniel Johnson, 46, of Castle Rock on suspicion of three felony drug offenses, delivering substances and delivering or using drug paraphernalia.
Drugs, stolen property — Woodland police on Friday arrested Samantha Rose Kennedy, 31, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Stolen property, theft — Woodland police on Friday arrested Ryan Lee Renshaw, 38, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Stolen property — Kelso police on Friday arrested Christiana Rodriquez Torres, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property.
Drugs — Longview police on Friday arrested Christopher James Royce, 24, of Grand Coulee on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft, drugs, weapons — Longview police on Friday arrested Marissa Lee Studer, 26, of Chehalis on suspicion of third-degree theft, three felony drug offenses and carrying a concealed weapon.
Robbery — Woodland police on Friday arrested Rebecca Ann Vargas Salinas, 43, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Drugs — Longview police on Saturday arrested Todd David Low, 53, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, driving without a license — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Otis Turner Pippen Jr., 58, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police on Sunday arrested Danielle Dawn Reed, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary, theft — Woodland police on Sunday arrested Reese Harrison Saviers, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances, theft with intent to resell, second-degree driving without a license and for failing to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police on Saturday arrested Jeremiah James Thurlby, 44, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Fraud — A Kelso man called Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Friday after he paid a scammer $1,000 in Target gift cards and shared his debit card number. The scammer said the man was going to be arrested on a warrant unless he paid.
Vandalism
- Camelot Drive and Westside Highway, Kelso. Friday. Brake lines cut.
- 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Windows scratched.
- 100 block of Williams Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Hole cut in fence.
- 3900 block of Estate Drive, Longview. Saturday.
- 100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Saturday. Mailbox hit.
- 300 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Mailbox damaged.
Thefts
- 200 block of Sauvola Road, Kalama. Friday. Mail.
- 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Friday. Wedding ring.
- 100 block of Clark Creek Lane, Longview. Friday. Package.
- 400 block of Kirby Lane, Castle Rock. Friday. License plate.
- 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Money.
- 600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Phone.
- 400 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Lawnmower.
- 1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Cannabis.
- 600 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Saturday. Catalytic converter.
Burglaries
- 2600 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Garage door kicked in, many items missing.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Socket wrench, brake caliper, 12-piece wrench kit.
- 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday.
- 1500 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Guitars.
- 200 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Sunday.
Vehicle Prowls
- Old Pacific Highway and Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Friday. Knife.
- 100 block of Corduroy Road, Kelso. Sunday.
Vehicle Thefts
1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Friday. Silver 2003 Honda Accord. WA BUX0316.