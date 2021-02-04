Police Blotter: Feb. 4

Identity theft, forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Rachel Christina Belknap, 42, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree identity theft, possession of stolen property, forgery, second-degree and third-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Thomas Jeffrey Cecil, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Thomas Steven Lee, 58, address unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Wednesday arrested Lee Scott Lindemann, 50, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fraud — A Castle Rock woman’s information was used to file for unemployment in Ohio.