Police Blotter: Feb. 4
Handcuffs stock

Identity theft, forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Rachel Christina Belknap, 42, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree identity theft, possession of stolen property, forgery, second-degree and third-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Thomas Jeffrey Cecil, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Thomas Steven Lee, 58, address unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Wednesday arrested Lee Scott Lindemann, 50, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 43, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fraud — A Castle Rock woman’s information was used to file for unemployment in Ohio.

Fraud — A Woodland woman received a 1099 from the Ohio Unemployment Fund but has not lived or worked in Ohio. She has reported it to the state of Ohio.

Burglaries

  • 2400 block of Mockingbird Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. A motorcycle and several firearms taken.
  • 100 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Resident came home and found his backdoor open.

Thefts

  • 600 block of Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two people trying to break into a toolbox.
  • 500 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Three packages taken from the front porch.

Vandalism

  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Vandalism to the park.
  • 300 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed sometime overnight.
  • 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed overnight on Jan. 31.
  • 11th Avenue and Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Large window broken. No one found inside and video shows no sign of anyone trying to get inside.

Vehicle prowls

  • 800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Owner believes someone is stealing fuel from his vehicle.
  • 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Clothes and tools taken from vehicle overnight.

