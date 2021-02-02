 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Feb. 3
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Feb. 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Theft, Forgery — Longview police Monday arrested Michael Kennedy, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, forgery and attempted second-degree theft, felonies.

Theft

  • North Pacific Avenue and Harris Street, Kelso. Monday. Kid’s bike.
  • 500 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone stolen at ilani Casino sold to kiosk and recovered by owner.

200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Mail from trash.

  • 2000 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Monday. Antique doll from estate sale.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday.
  • 1300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday.
  • 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday.

Vehicle Prowl

  • 200 block of Sant James Place, Longview. Monday.
  • 300 block of 5th Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News