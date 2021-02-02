Police Blotter: Feb. 3

Theft, Forgery — Longview police Monday arrested Michael Kennedy, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, forgery and attempted second-degree theft, felonies.
Theft
- North Pacific Avenue and Harris Street, Kelso. Monday. Kid’s bike.
- 500 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone stolen at ilani Casino sold to kiosk and recovered by owner.
200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Mail from trash.
- 2000 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Monday. Antique doll from estate sale.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday.
- 1300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday.
- 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday.
Vehicle Prowl
- 200 block of Sant James Place, Longview. Monday.
- 300 block of 5th Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday.