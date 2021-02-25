Police Blotter: Feb. 25

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jose del Pilar Cabrera Hernandez, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary — Kelso police Thursday arrested Kyle Preston Hart, 31, of Woodburn, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having a burglar tool and third-degree malicious mischief.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Gary Lee Johnston Jr., 32, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.
Attempt to elude, reckless driving — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Nikolas Leslie Joner, 23, of Vancouver on suspicion of attempt to elude, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Identity theft, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, six felony drug offenses and second-degree theft.
Assault — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Johnny Kennith Potter, 28, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested James Henry Shriver, 44, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Thefts
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Wallet taken out of purse while female was in Safeway.
- 1000 block of 1000 A Street, Woodland. Wednesday. A known suspect stole $3,800 from a trailer.
Vandalism
- 7600 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Business sign thrown into the gully on the side of the road but it’s not damaged.
- 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Left front tire all the way flat and rear tire is down.
Vehicle prowls
- 1200 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Suspect looking through daughter’s car.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Phone stolen out of vehicle.