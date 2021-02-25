 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Feb. 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Feb. 24

Handcuffs stock

Child molestation, attempted rape of a child — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Drugs, firearm — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of possession with intent, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two felony drug charges.

Drugs, theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Joshua Thomas Cochran, 18, of Longview on suspicion of the sale and manufacture of a felony drug and third-degree theft.

Drugs, firearm, contempt — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Sophia Marilyn Defrates, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a felony drug with the intent to manufacture, two felony drug charges; and on warrants for a felony drug charge, attempted identify theft and three counts of contempt of court.

Drugs, firearm — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Robin Jonah Schroth, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony drug charge.

Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Charles Andrew Stacy, 51, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Theft, stolen vehicle, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Danielle Lavada Weaver, 29, of Chehalis on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony drug charge, third-degree driving without a license and failure to appear for third-degree theft charge.

Vandalism

  • 3300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Yelton Place, Longview. Occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22. Reported Tuesday.
  • 2800 block of Lilac Street, Longview. Tuesday.

Thefts

  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Blankets, money.
  • 9600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Woodland. Tuesday. Boat motor.

Vehicle Theft

  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Tuesday. 2000 Winnebago. WA BKK2835.

Vehicle Prowl

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Vape pen worth $150, broken window worth $150.

