Police Blotter: Feb. 24

Child molestation, attempted rape of a child — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Drugs, firearm — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of possession with intent, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two felony drug charges.

Drugs, theft — Longview police Tuesday arrested Joshua Thomas Cochran, 18, of Longview on suspicion of the sale and manufacture of a felony drug and third-degree theft.

Drugs, firearm, contempt — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Sophia Marilyn Defrates, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a felony drug with the intent to manufacture, two felony drug charges; and on warrants for a felony drug charge, attempted identify theft and three counts of contempt of court.

Drugs, firearm — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Robin Jonah Schroth, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony drug charge.