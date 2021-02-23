Police Blotter: Feb. 23

Vehicular assault, hit and run — Washington State Patrol deputies Monday arrested Logan Brown, 30, of Silver Lake on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit and run with injury and driving while license suspended in the second degree.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Donald Charboneau, 53, of Longview on suspicion of theft with intent to resell, first degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree assault and third degree theft.

Forgery, Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Christopher Flynn, 44, of Longview on suspicion of forgery and first degree theft.

Theft — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Andrew Harper, 29, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second degree theft and contempt of court.

Forgery, Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Terri Turner, 54, of Castle Rock on suspicion of forgery and first degree theft.

Burglary

Spirit Lake Highway and 2500 Road, Toutle. Monday. Three chain saws.

700 block of CC Street, Woodland. Monday. Jewelry.

Fraud