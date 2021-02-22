 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Feb. 22
Police Blotter: Feb. 22

Handcuffs stock

Robbery, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Bryant William Butler, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and taking a vehicle without permission.

Assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Carlos Leonel Torres, 36, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Edwin Tucker, 35, of Portland on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, possessing a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.

Fraud — Two fake $20 bills used at Lexi’s Pizza Pub on West Side Highway Thursday. Management working on getting video of the transactions.

Burglaries

  • 7000 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. A suspect entered the house overnight and took an iPhone, iPad, Ring doorbell, Bose Bluetooth speaker and a checkbook.
  • 1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Occurred overnight.
  • 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Burglary to storage unit.

Stolen vehicles

  • 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Gold 1995 Honda Accord. Washington BKG0877.
  • 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Silver 2000 Honda Civic. Washington BQK1184. Seahawks and Trailblazers stickers in the rear window.
  • 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1993 Honda Accord. Washington 737UYS. Broken fog light and scrape on bumper.
  • 500 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Sunday. 2015 Honda GROM motorcycle. Pink sticker on front fender and white sticker on rear fender.
  • 2700 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. 2005 Yamaha YFZ 4-wheeler. Taken out of the back of the owner’s truck.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Pilgrim Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Suspects taking scrap metal from the property.
  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Purse taken Friday.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Desiree Road, Longview. Friday. A truck damaged the yard when it tried to turn around.
  • 3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Friday. An upset customer smashed an employee’s iPad.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Saturday. Four juveniles threw eggs at a parked car.

Vehicle prowls

  • 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Friday. Man trying car doors.
  • 1600 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter sometime overnight.
  • 500 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A suspect siphoned gas from a vehicle parked in the alley.

