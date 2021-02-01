Police Blotter: Feb. 2

Drugs, weapon — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Dustin Ray Anderson, 41, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Ricky Lee Emery, 35, address unknown on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and being a fugitive from justice.
Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Renetta C. Jones, 37, of Longview on suspicion of attempt to elude.
Taking vehicle without permission — Longview police Saturday arrested Steven Leroy Griffin, 36, of Longview on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Clayton Charles Kammer Mafnas, 34, of St. Helens on suspicion of second-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs, DUI — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Taylor Brandon Tanski, 27, of Deer Island, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense, possession of a stolen firearm and felony driving under the influence.
Identity theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Raven Brianne Groat, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree identity theft and possession of stolen property.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Lee Scott Lindemann, 50, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Dremma Joy Tatum, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft, a felony drug offense and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary
200 block of Italian Creek Road, Kalama
- .
- Friday. Resident found the detached garage door open and too
- ls missing.
- 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Daughter broke into the house.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Dainen Place, Longview. Friday. Gold 2007 Dodge Nitro. Washington BDE0835. Taken from outside a friend’s house.
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Red Hyundai Sonata. Washington BQS0188.
Theft
- 200 block of Comanche Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. Package stolen from mailbox.
- 2500 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Package containing iPhone 12 worth about $880 stolen.
- 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Saturday. Subjects stole a generator.
- 1100 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Saturday. Resident said a neighbor is stealing wood from his property.
- 100 block of Comanche Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Mail and a package stolen.
- 100 block of Memory Lane, Silver Lake. Sunday. Resident’s grandson took a $1,000 paint sprayer when he moved out.
Vandalism
600 block of Seventh A
- venue, Longview. Friday. Portion of the fence was cut.
- 1200 block of Pacific Highway, Kelso. Saturday. Tires slashed.
Vehicle prowl
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Friday. Tools taken from vehicle.
- 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Saturday. Medication stolen.