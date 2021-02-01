Police Blotter: Feb. 2

Drugs, weapon — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Dustin Ray Anderson, 41, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Ricky Lee Emery, 35, address unknown on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and being a fugitive from justice.

Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Renetta C. Jones, 37, of Longview on suspicion of attempt to elude.

Taking vehicle without permission — Longview police Saturday arrested Steven Leroy Griffin, 36, of Longview on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission.

Theft, drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Clayton Charles Kammer Mafnas, 34, of St. Helens on suspicion of second-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Drugs, DUI — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Taylor Brandon Tanski, 27, of Deer Island, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense, possession of a stolen firearm and felony driving under the influence.