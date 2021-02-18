Police Blotter: Feb. 18

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Shannon Marie Mealy, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs, malicious mischief — Longview police Wednesday arrested Terrance Joe Damian Roth, 21, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Rebecca Lynn Wynn, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Thefts
- Delameter Road and Cline Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Gravel compactor stolen from job site in December.
- 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Wednesday. Chromebook taken from residence.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Mail taken.
Vandalism
- 3100 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man broke the bottom of a storage unit door.
- 3300 block of Pine Street, Longview. Wednesday. Minor damage to garage door.
Vehicle prowl
1800 block of Redwood Court, Woodland. Wednesday. Vortex Viper binoculars in camo case taken.