Police Blotter: Feb. 18
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Feb. 18

Handcuffs stock

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Shannon Marie Mealy, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, malicious mischief — Longview police Wednesday arrested Terrance Joe Damian Roth, 21, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Rebecca Lynn Wynn, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Thefts

  • Delameter Road and Cline Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Gravel compactor stolen from job site in December.
  • 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Wednesday. Chromebook taken from residence.
  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Mail taken.

Vandalism

  • 3100 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man broke the bottom of a storage unit door.
  • 3300 block of Pine Street, Longview. Wednesday. Minor damage to garage door.

Vehicle prowl

1800 block of Redwood Court, Woodland. Wednesday. Vortex Viper binoculars in camo case taken.

