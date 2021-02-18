Police Blotter: Feb. 17

Stolen property — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Abigayl Beryth Cameron, 20, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Stolen property, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Taylor Collins, 26, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession stolen property and two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 35, of Long Beach on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, failure to appear — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 23, of Aberdeen on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear on three charges of third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs, violation of order — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Ryan Matthew Williams, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a protection order.
Fraud — A Kelso woman called Kelso police after she gave a scammer $4,000 in gift cards. According to the 911 call logs, someone claiming to be from Amazon said they accidently refunded $4,000 to her bank account and needed her to refund it. They sent her a photo of money in her account, so she sent them the gift cards.
Vehicle Prowls
- 100 block of Altavista Road, Longview. Tuesday. Purse.
Vandalism
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fence damaged.
- 300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Window and windshield smashed, rearview mirror stolen.