Police Blotter: Feb. 17

Stolen property — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Abigayl Beryth Cameron, 20, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Stolen property, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Taylor Collins, 26, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession stolen property and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 35, of Long Beach on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, failure to appear — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 23, of Aberdeen on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear on three charges of third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, violation of order — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Ryan Matthew Williams, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a protection order.