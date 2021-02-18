 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Feb. 17
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Feb. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Stolen property — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Abigayl Beryth Cameron, 20, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Stolen property, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Taylor Collins, 26, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of first-degree possession stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession stolen property and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 35, of Long Beach on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, failure to appear — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 23, of Aberdeen on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear on three charges of third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, violation of order — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Ryan Matthew Williams, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a protection order.

Fraud — A Kelso woman called Kelso police after she gave a scammer $4,000 in gift cards. According to the 911 call logs, someone claiming to be from Amazon said they accidently refunded $4,000 to her bank account and needed her to refund it. They sent her a photo of money in her account, so she sent them the gift cards.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 100 block of Altavista Road, Longview. Tuesday. Purse.

Vandalism

  • 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fence damaged.
  • 300 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Window and windshield smashed, rearview mirror stolen.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grid manager: Texas 'on glide path' to powering up

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News