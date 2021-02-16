Police Blotter: Feb. 16

Drugs — Longview officers Monday arrested Timothy Collins, 48, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and two counts of parole violation.

Drugs, Firearm — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday arrested Ramon Duran, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm and giving false statement to a public servant.

Drugs — Longview officers Monday arrested Chelsea Hendrickson, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft and contempt of court.

Drugs, Forgery — Longview officers Monday arrested Anthony Tobe, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, forgery, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, third degree malicious mischief, interfering with reporting, suspension of registration, and driving while license suspended in the third degree.

Theft1020 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview, Monday. Four catalytic converters taken from business.

Vehicle Theft