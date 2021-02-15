Police Blotter: Feb. 15

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Kelly Mae Louise Eddins, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Levi Carter Holland, 27, residence unknown on suspicion of a felony drug offense and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jarred Robert Merzoian, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of four felony drug offenses.
Drugs, burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Crysania Elizabeth M. Spoto, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree burglary.
Burglary, harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary, violating a protection order and harassment.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Paul Ernest Houghton Jr., 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, violating a protection order with assault and violating a protection order.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Denim James Lusk, 18, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Breawna Lulu Nicholson, 19, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Gage Devin James Casey, 26, residence unknown on suspicion of a felony drug offense and contempt of court.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Sterling Leigh Porter, 41, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Jeffrey Donald Sturdevant, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Prestyn Scott Sturm, 21, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary
300 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Five-gallon gas can stolen from inside garage.
300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Broken window at JC Penney.
Theft
800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A large black truck drove off without paying for about $10 in gas.
Lee Place, Longview. Sunday. Tools taken from jobsite.
1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Sunday. Medication taken.
Vandalism
3000 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Friday. A pickup truck crashed into the fence.
Vehicle prowl
2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Friday. Prowls and damage to vehicle.
Guier Road and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Window smashed out in the last 24 hours. Nothing taken.
1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday. Occurred Friday.
500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Multiple vehicles prowled.