Police Blotter: Feb. 15

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Kelly Mae Louise Eddins, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Levi Carter Holland, 27, residence unknown on suspicion of a felony drug offense and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jarred Robert Merzoian, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of four felony drug offenses.

Drugs, burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Crysania Elizabeth M. Spoto, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree burglary.

Burglary, harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary, violating a protection order and harassment.

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Paul Ernest Houghton Jr., 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, violating a protection order with assault and violating a protection order.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Denim James Lusk, 18, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.