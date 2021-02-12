 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Feb. 12
Police Blotter: Feb. 12

Handcuffs stock

Drugs, Firearm — Longview officers Thursday arrested Daelen Brigman, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, unlawful possession of a firearm and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon.

Assault, Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested Ronald Lundine, 71, of Toutle on suspicion of third-degree assault, a felony drug offense, use or possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and reckless endangerment.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Ryan Pickering, 40, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Burglary, Fugitive — Aaron Weese, 32, of Longview, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, fugitive from justice and two counts of third-degree theft.

Assault

  • 100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Thursday.
  • 1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Thursday.

Theft

  • 200 block of Shirley Gordon Road, Kalama. Thursday.
  • 600 block of Ramsey Street, Castle Rock. Thursday.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 200 block of 9th Street, Kelso. Thursday.

Vehicle Theft 2900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. Red 1999 Chevy Suburban, WA BWL4527.

