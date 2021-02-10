 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Feb. 10
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Feb. 10

Handcuffs stock

Burglary, robbery, hit and run — Longview police on Tuesday arrested David Michael Aaron Baker, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, hit and run, hit and run unattended, reckless driving, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Assault, interference — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Daniel Blick, 42, of Vancouver on suspicion of third-degree assault and interference with a care facility.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

Vehicle Thefts

  • 800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black 2019 Dodge minivan. TX MTV9862.

Thefts

  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Three-wheeled electric bicycle.

Burglaries

2600 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday.

