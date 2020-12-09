Police Blotter: Dec. 9

Interference — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Jonathan Lamar Jackson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of custodial interference.
Malicious mischief — Longview police on Monday arrested Cody Allan Mullins, 25, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Chip fire — Just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Kalama police were called to assist with shutting down an on ramp to put out a small wood chip fire in the back of a truck. According to call logs, the driver saw sparks falling out of the bed of the truck and found a hot spot that melted through the side of the trailer.
Thefts
- 400 block of Daves View Drive, Kalama. Monday. Tools, scaffolding.
- 2200 block of Delameter Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Two dryers.
- 1600 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Stihl chainsaw.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Wallet.
Burglaries
- 700 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Monday. Two firearms.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday.
- 3500 block of Chinook Street, Longview. Monday. Homeowner returned home and saw a dark gray passenger car with a lot of stickers in the driveway, interrupted burglary of jewelry, suspects left with power washer and two sets of golf clubs from locked storage shed.
Vandalism
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Tail light broken.
- 500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Wires cut.
- 1500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Rock thrown at garage.
Vehicle Thefts
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 2003 white Ford Econoline. OR 791CXM.
Vehicle Prowls
1400 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, reported Monday. 12 gauge Beretta shotgun.
