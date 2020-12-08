Police Blotter: Dec. 8

Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Chelsea Raven Bussanich, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence.

Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Corrina Michelle Long, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offence and forgery.

Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Kalama police on Saturday arrested Elliot Sanders Dodrill, 36, of Centralia on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police on Saturday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 46, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence and first-degree driving without a license.

Malicious mischief, failure to appear — Longview police on Sunday arrested Anthony Aaron Dove McBride, 40, of Longview for second-degree malicious mischief and for failing to appear on a fourth-degree assault offence.