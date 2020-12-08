 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Dec. 8
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Chelsea Raven Bussanich, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence.

Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Corrina Michelle Long, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offence and forgery.

Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Kalama police on Saturday arrested Elliot Sanders Dodrill, 36, of Centralia on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police on Saturday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 46, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence and first-degree driving without a license.

Malicious mischief, failure to appear — Longview police on Sunday arrested Anthony Aaron Dove McBride, 40, of Longview for second-degree malicious mischief and for failing to appear on a fourth-degree assault offence.

Forgery, violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Brendon Allen Gay, 43, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, first-degree driving without a license and forgery.

Drugs, depictions of minors — Kelso police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of possessing sexual depictions of minors and a felony drug offense.

Failure to register, driving without a license — Longview police on Sunday arrested Brandon Michael Wilks, 28, of Saint Helens, Wash. on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, violating a no contact order and for failing to appear for three counts of third-degree driving without a license and one count of hit and run.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Thurman Avenue, Ariel. Friday.
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Friday. Medication and two knives.
  • 100 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Sunday.
  • 300 block of PG Sweet Road, Kelso. Sunday.
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday. Lights.
  • 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday.
  • 500 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday.

Vandalism

  • 7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Friday.
  • 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tires slashed.
  • 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Sign torn down.
  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Door kicked in.
  • 1800 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Driver’s side mirror on car damaged.
  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Window damaged.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Avellana Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tools.
  • 100 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Friday. Package.
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Clothes off porch.
  • 300 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Friday. Gas siphoned.
  • 1600 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Occurred between Nov. 8 and Nov. 19, reported Saturday. Theft of check that was later cashed.
  • 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Packages.
  • 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Tools.
  • 100 block of Ball Park Road, Kelso. Sunday. Package from mailbox.

Vehicle thefts

  • 300 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Friday. Silver 2011 Jeep Wrangler with soft top. WA BSD3998.
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Black 2002 Chevy Silverado.
  • 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Saturday. Black four-door Honda. WA BBU2322.
  • 1600 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Blue 2006 Ford F350. WA C27725K.
  • 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Tan 1996 Honda Accord.

Vehicle Prowls

400 block of First Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News