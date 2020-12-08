Police Blotter: Dec. 8

Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Chelsea Raven Bussanich, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence.
Drugs — Kelso police on Friday arrested Corrina Michelle Long, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offence and forgery.
Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Kalama police on Saturday arrested Elliot Sanders Dodrill, 36, of Centralia on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police on Saturday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 46, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offence and first-degree driving without a license.
Malicious mischief, failure to appear — Longview police on Sunday arrested Anthony Aaron Dove McBride, 40, of Longview for second-degree malicious mischief and for failing to appear on a fourth-degree assault offence.
Forgery, violation of protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Brendon Allen Gay, 43, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, first-degree driving without a license and forgery.
Drugs, depictions of minors — Kelso police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of possessing sexual depictions of minors and a felony drug offense.
Failure to register, driving without a license — Longview police on Sunday arrested Brandon Michael Wilks, 28, of Saint Helens, Wash. on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, violating a no contact order and for failing to appear for three counts of third-degree driving without a license and one count of hit and run.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Thurman Avenue, Ariel. Friday.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Friday. Medication and two knives.
- 100 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Sunday.
- 300 block of PG Sweet Road, Kelso. Sunday.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday. Lights.
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday.
- 500 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday.
Vandalism
- 7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Friday.
- 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tires slashed.
- 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Sign torn down.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Door kicked in.
- 1800 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Driver’s side mirror on car damaged.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Window damaged.
Thefts
- 100 block of Avellana Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tools.
- 100 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Friday. Package.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Clothes off porch.
- 300 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Friday. Gas siphoned.
- 1600 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Occurred between Nov. 8 and Nov. 19, reported Saturday. Theft of check that was later cashed.
- 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Packages.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Tools.
- 100 block of Ball Park Road, Kelso. Sunday. Package from mailbox.
Vehicle thefts
- 300 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Friday. Silver 2011 Jeep Wrangler with soft top. WA BSD3998.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Black 2002 Chevy Silverado.
- 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Saturday. Black four-door Honda. WA BBU2322.
- 1600 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Blue 2006 Ford F350. WA C27725K.
- 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Tan 1996 Honda Accord.
Vehicle Prowls
400 block of First Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday.
