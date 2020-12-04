 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 5
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 5

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Chad Allen Gindhart, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of six felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police Friday arrested Janaya Ariel Hamilton McSpadden, 30, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving without a license.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Taylor Kathryn McDaniel, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a felony warrant for contempt of court.

Phone scam — Longview woman contacted by two different agencies and told she had warrants in Wyoming that were transferred to Kelso. She gave prepaid card information to a “Sgt. Joe Reiss” for $500. Suspects are spoofing caller ID to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming.

Burglaries

  • 2400 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Chain saw and leaf blower taken about four days ago.
  • 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Unknown suspect cut and pulled out various wire throughout the building.

Stolen vehicle

  • 300 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Silver 2011 Jeep Wrangler. Washington BSD3998. Slanted soft top with black and sliver wheels.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Kelview Drive, Longview. Thursday. Someone in an old black 1990s Dodge Ram truck took a package just after 11 a.m.
  • 2600 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. A man took 30 pallets from the business and left in a white Ford F150.
  • 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. A man in a dark blue Dodge truck caught taking packages off the porch. Been seen all day going up and down the street.
  • 2600 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. A man in a black Dodge truck stole packages and the resident’s husband chased him until they got to the truck. The suspect dropped the package and it was returned to the owner.

