Police Blotter: Dec. 5

Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Chad Allen Gindhart, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of six felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police Friday arrested Janaya Ariel Hamilton McSpadden, 30, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving without a license.

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Taylor Kathryn McDaniel, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and a felony warrant for contempt of court.

Phone scam — Longview woman contacted by two different agencies and told she had warrants in Wyoming that were transferred to Kelso. She gave prepaid card information to a “Sgt. Joe Reiss” for $500. Suspects are spoofing caller ID to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming.

Burglaries

2400 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Chain saw and leaf blower taken about four days ago.

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Unknown suspect cut and pulled out various wire throughout the building.

Stolen vehicle