Police Blotter: Dec. 4
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 4

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Stanton Albert Gallear II, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Bad check — A Kelso man Wednesday reported to police that his former employer wrote him a check for more than $700 that bounced when he tried to cash it. He contacted the employer, which “keeps putting him off” and recently closed its business. Police suggested the man explore his options to file a small claim against the employer.

Thefts

  • 2000 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Someone stole a license plate off a car. Washington C29426S.
  • 200 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole a chainsaw from an outdoor shed.
  • 1000 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man in a gray sweatshirt and red pants stole four packages off of a porch. The theft was caught on surveillance camera while the homeowner was at work.
  • 1600 Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole a catalytic converter out of a company truck.

Vehicle prowl

3100 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man tried to open several vehicles in the area.

