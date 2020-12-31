Police Blotter: Dec. 31

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Daniel Ackerman, 27, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.
Drugs, firearms — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Danny Wayne Jansen, 40, of Kalama on suspicion of four felony drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree driving without a license.
Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Devon James Shillingford, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and a felony drug offense.
Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Travis Lewis Stewart, 28, of West Richland, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.
Fraud — A man called Longview police Tuesday to report a kidnapping scam. The Longview man got a text message from a Texas number saying his daughter had been kidnapped and he needed to pay a ransom or she would be harmed. The person also threatened to kidnap his son if he called police. The man checked on his children and both were fine.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Slide Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Stihl leaf blower worth $300, Husqvarna chain saw worth $400, DeWalt drill worth $180.
- 1800 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items from motorhome.
Thefts
- 300 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mail.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Car tab.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet.
Vandalism
- 1200 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Occurred Dec. 24, reported Tuesday. BB gun pellet lodged in window, drone flown over private property.
- 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car damaged.
Vehicle Prowls
- 200 block of Donation Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 300 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gas cap, pills.
- 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Occurred Dec. 27, reported Tuesday.