Police Blotter: Dec. 31

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Daniel Ackerman, 27, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, firearms — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Danny Wayne Jansen, 40, of Kalama on suspicion of four felony drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree driving without a license.

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Devon James Shillingford, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and a felony drug offense.

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Travis Lewis Stewart, 28, of West Richland, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.