 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Dec. 31
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 31

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Daniel Ackerman, 27, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, firearms — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Danny Wayne Jansen, 40, of Kalama on suspicion of four felony drug offenses, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree driving without a license.

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Devon James Shillingford, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and a felony drug offense.

Theft, drugs — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Travis Lewis Stewart, 28, of West Richland, Wash. on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft, organized retail theft, retail theft with circumstances and two felony drug offenses.

Fraud — A man called Longview police Tuesday to report a kidnapping scam. The Longview man got a text message from a Texas number saying his daughter had been kidnapped and he needed to pay a ransom or she would be harmed. The person also threatened to kidnap his son if he called police. The man checked on his children and both were fine.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Slide Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Stihl leaf blower worth $300, Husqvarna chain saw worth $400, DeWalt drill worth $180.
  • 1800 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Items from motorhome.

Thefts

  • 300 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Mail.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Car tab.
  • 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet.

Vandalism

  • 1200 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Occurred Dec. 24, reported Tuesday. BB gun pellet lodged in window, drone flown over private property.
  • 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car damaged.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 200 block of Donation Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 300 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gas cap, pills.
  • 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Occurred Dec. 27, reported Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News