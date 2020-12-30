Police Blotter: Dec. 30

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Joseph Ronald McGee, 30, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree malicious mischief and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Alejandro Alberto Mendez Nguyen, 24, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Michael Wayne Osborn, 26, of Ethel, Wash., on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Raina Kay Cooper, 40, of Portland, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Thefts
- 100 block of Division Street, Kelso. Monday. A man reported that his rented PlayStation 4 Pro was stolen from him.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. A man shoplifted a Kitchen Aid mixer after trying unsuccessfully to return a rug and other items he bought at a store in Oregon.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Regal Lane, Kelso. Monday. Someone slashed the tires on a vehicle.
- 3800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Someone removed one of the posts holding up a sign for a cemetery. The person who reported the vandalism also told police that the cemetery has recently had problems with people coming in during the night, opening gates that should be closed and riding dirt bikes over the graves.
- Division Street, Kelso. Monday. A tire fell off of a pick-up and damaged a fence.
- 100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone broke flower pots sitting in front of a store.
- South Fourth Avenue and Ash Street, Kelso. Monday. A resident reported damage to a city light box. Additional details were not immediately available.
- 200 bock of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A woman pulled out the phone cord on Kelso Police Department’s “ringdown” phone outside the building. The incident was caught on surveillance footage.
Vehicle prowl
1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and rifled through items. The vehicle owner told police he did not think anything was taken.