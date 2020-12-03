Police Blotter: Dec. 3

Drugs, failure to appear — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Franklin Eugene McJunkin, Junior, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and five counts of failing to appear for first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and first-degree driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Ariel Leann Oxford, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Fire — Traffic on the 5000 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview was shut down just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when two cars in a garage caught fire. There were no reported injuries.

Vehicle Prowls

5200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday.

100 block of Canyon View Drive, Longview. Tuesday.

4600 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. Two vehicles in the carport prowled.

2400 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Boat prowled.

600 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

Vandalism

2200 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car drove over lawn.