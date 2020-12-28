Police Blotter: Dec. 29

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Colleen Francis Casper, 41, of Astoria, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Teresa Marie Lock, 30, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and using or delivering drug paraphernalia.
Harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Robert Zachary Oliver, 36, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Malicious mischief — Kelso police Thursday arrested Maurice Allen Williams, 32, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Jason Clyde Woods, 49, of Longview on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Malicious mischief — Kelso police Friday arrested Jordan Lance Chism, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Stolen vehicle — Kalama police Friday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Mandy Lynn Rauch, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and aiding/abetting a hit and run.
Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Bradley Allen Hoyt, 43, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Assault, unlawful imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joel Dennis Turner, 28, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Fugitive — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jason Robert Beveridge, 49, of Portland, Ore., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and having a felony warrant.
Fugitive — Kelso police Sunday arrested Cory Allen Dodge, 30, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Charlene Gayle Jacob, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, third-degree driving while license suspended, failure to transfer title and violating the usage of a trip permit.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Anthony Vincent Listro, 31, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.
Suspected arson — A Woodland man reported to police Thursday that someone tried to burn down his 28-foot travel trailer that was parked in a driveway. The man told police that someone walked alongside the trailer with a lighter or something similar, trying to ignite the cover atop it and causing about $400 of damage to the cover.
Burglaries
• 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Thursday. Someone stole a floor cleaner/vacuum, blanket and pillowcases from a house. Security cameras on neighborhing homes caught the suspect as they walked eastbound carrying the vacuum.
• 500 block of Agren Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Multiple suspects in a blue Honda Accord allegedly broke into a mailbox and entered a home. However, the home owner did not report anything stolen.
• 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Friday. A man apparently kicked in several doors.
• 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Someone cut a hold in a fence on the garden side of a business, entered the store and tried unsuccessfully to steal a large boxed shed. Damage estimated around $649.
• 100 block of Hoyer Road, Castle Rock. Someone broke into a tool shed and a fishing shack on water front property and stole various tools, including a Yamaha 2000 watt generator/inverter.
• 500 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Sunday. Someoneo broke into an exterior service room of a business, but nothing appeared to be missing. The door and door frame were damaged.
• 100 bock of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Sunday. Someone broke into a storage unit and stole $1,500 to $1,800 worth of archery equipment.
Stolen vehicle
• Abernathy Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Flatbed trailer with Washington plate 6698QA.
Thefts
• 400 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Someone driving a white Dodge Ram pick-up stole multiple chain saws.
• 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. A man reported that someone stole an American flag from his yard. He previously reported a stolen Trump flag, as well.
Vandalism
• 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. A man threw a rock at a window and broke it. Police later brought the man into custody.
• 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A man tried to "beat the windows out" of a parked pick-up.
• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone driving a purple vehicle drove by a parked car and shot out the windows ono the front and rear passender side. The owner of the damaged vehicle apparently saw the incident happen from the window of his apartment.
Vehicle prowls
• 500 block of Roake Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Someone stole a U.S. Marine Corps ruck pack, flak vest, Kevlar helmet with mesh cover, sleeping gear, canteen, magazine pouches and other items from a vehicle belonging to a U.S Marine Corps reservist.
• 300 block of Allen Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. A woman and her neighbor reported that their cars had been opened and searched overnight, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
• 10th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. A woman broke into a car and rooted around inside of it but did not take anything. The vehicle owner's son removed the woman from the car.
• 1300 bock of Woodside Street, Woodland. Sunday. Someone stole a backpack with soccer gear and a wallet with a social security card and insurance information from a vehicle.