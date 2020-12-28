Police Blotter: Dec. 29

Suspected arson — A Woodland man reported to police Thursday that someone tried to burn down his 28-foot travel trailer that was parked in a driveway. The man told police that someone walked alongside the trailer with a lighter or something similar, trying to ignite the cover atop it and causing about $400 of damage to the cover.

Burglaries

• 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Thursday. Someone stole a floor cleaner/vacuum, blanket and pillowcases from a house. Security cameras on neighborhing homes caught the suspect as they walked eastbound carrying the vacuum.

• 500 block of Agren Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Multiple suspects in a blue Honda Accord allegedly broke into a mailbox and entered a home. However, the home owner did not report anything stolen.

• 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Friday. A man apparently kicked in several doors.

• 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Someone cut a hold in a fence on the garden side of a business, entered the store and tried unsuccessfully to steal a large boxed shed. Damage estimated around $649.