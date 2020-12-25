 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 25
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 25

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested John Ralph Church Junior, 45, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and possession with intent to sell.

Eluding, failing to appear — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Heather Marie Wimp, 31, city of residence unknown on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and failing to appear on charges of obstructing a public servant and for first-degree criminal trespass.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Spray painted profanities on building.
  • Ash Street and Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Streetlight wires cut.
  • 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Landscaping boulder put in road.

Burglaries

  • 1300 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Purse.
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. Green safe containing stereo equipment, CD player and money.

Thefts

  • 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Money.
  • 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. Mail.
  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Bike lights worth about $285.

Vehicle thefts

  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Green four-door Honda Civic with blue fender. WA BRX0511.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

