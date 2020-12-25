Police Blotter: Dec. 25

Drugs — Longview police on Wednesday arrested John Ralph Church Junior, 45, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and possession with intent to sell.
Eluding, failing to appear — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Heather Marie Wimp, 31, city of residence unknown on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and failing to appear on charges of obstructing a public servant and for first-degree criminal trespass.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Spray painted profanities on building.
- Ash Street and Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Streetlight wires cut.
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Landscaping boulder put in road.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Purse.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. Green safe containing stereo equipment, CD player and money.
Thefts
- 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Money.
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. Mail.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Bike lights worth about $285.
Vehicle thefts
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Green four-door Honda Civic with blue fender. WA BRX0511.
Vehicle prowls
100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Wednesday.