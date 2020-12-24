 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 24

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Rachel Rose Huhta, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Stolen vehicle, eluding, drugs — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony drug offense and a warrant for contempt of court.

Thefts

  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail.
  • 1500 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

Vandalism

  • 1500 block of Floral Court, Longview. Tuesday. Flooded backyard.
  • 1000 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Hole in fence.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1600 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Milwaukee tool box, low voltage meter, fork terminal, hand tools all worth about $500.
  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday.

