Police Blotter: Dec. 24

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Rachel Rose Huhta, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Stolen vehicle, eluding, drugs — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Colby Michael Allen Williamson, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony drug offense and a warrant for contempt of court.
Thefts
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail.
- 1500 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
Vandalism
- 1500 block of Floral Court, Longview. Tuesday. Flooded backyard.
- 1000 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Tuesday. Hole in fence.
Vehicle prowls
- 1600 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Milwaukee tool box, low voltage meter, fork terminal, hand tools all worth about $500.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday.