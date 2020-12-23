Police Blotter: Dec. 23

Assault Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Dale Joseph Cottenware, 46, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Burglaries
4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Monday.
Vandalism
4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Monday. Items thrown at house windows.
300 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Window damaged.
1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Windows broken.
Thefts
100 block of Elm Street, Kalama. Monday. Christmas decorations.
200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Package.
