 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Dec. 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Burglary, theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Noah James Richardson, 28, of Longbeach, Calif., on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Drugs, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, unknown residence, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Drugs, weapon — Longview police Sunday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and warrants for contempt of court.

Taking vehicle without permission — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Eluding a police vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cory Joseph Hall, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and hit and run.

Theft — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Barry Ryan Justus, 36, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and making a false statement.

Theft, failure to register — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of sex offender failure to register and third-degree theft.

Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Tyrone Thomas Pocan, 49, of Winlock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Burglary, theft, drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested David Matthew Pollard, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Drugs, burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Robert Earl Secrest, 41, of Springfield, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree burglary.

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Man took three foot inserts from store and was trying to unlock electronic equipment.
  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Saturday. Storage unit broken into. DeWalt chop saw, skillsaw, 33” television, Craftsman tool sets, rolling tool box taken.
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Sunday. Resident arrived home to see two people inside.

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. 50cc Yamaha PW50 motorcycle stolen from driveway.

Thefts

  • 3400 block of Oak Street, Longview. Friday. Mail, including checks for family and friends, taken from the mailbox.
  • 900 block of Walsh Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Brush Hog worth $2,500 stolen overnight.
  • 100 block of Old Lake Merrill Road, Cougar. Sunday. Items taken from package.
  • 500 block of Kool Road, Kelso. Sunday. Mail taken.
  • 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Sunday. iPhone 8 stolen.

Vandalism

  • 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Friday. Vandalism to park.
  • Whalen Road and Dike Road, Woodland. Sunday. A tan or gold truck sped by and threw eggs at the caller’s vehicle.

2900 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Sunday. Two slashed tires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News