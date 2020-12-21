Police Blotter: Dec. 22

Burglary, theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Noah James Richardson, 28, of Longbeach, Calif., on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Drugs, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, unknown residence, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Drugs, weapon — Longview police Sunday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and warrants for contempt of court.

Taking vehicle without permission — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Eluding a police vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cory Joseph Hall, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and hit and run.

Theft — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Barry Ryan Justus, 36, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and making a false statement.