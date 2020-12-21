Police Blotter: Dec. 22

Burglary, theft — Woodland police Friday arrested Noah James Richardson, 28, of Longbeach, Calif., on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, unknown residence, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Drugs, weapon — Longview police Sunday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 42, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and warrants for contempt of court.
Taking vehicle without permission — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Eluding a police vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cory Joseph Hall, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and hit and run.
Theft — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Barry Ryan Justus, 36, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and making a false statement.
Theft, failure to register — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of sex offender failure to register and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Tyrone Thomas Pocan, 49, of Winlock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Burglary, theft, drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested David Matthew Pollard, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs, burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Robert Earl Secrest, 41, of Springfield, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree burglary.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Man took three foot inserts from store and was trying to unlock electronic equipment.
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Saturday. Storage unit broken into. DeWalt chop saw, skillsaw, 33” television, Craftsman tool sets, rolling tool box taken.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Sunday. Resident arrived home to see two people inside.
Stolen vehicle
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. 50cc Yamaha PW50 motorcycle stolen from driveway.
Thefts
- 3400 block of Oak Street, Longview. Friday. Mail, including checks for family and friends, taken from the mailbox.
- 900 block of Walsh Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Brush Hog worth $2,500 stolen overnight.
- 100 block of Old Lake Merrill Road, Cougar. Sunday. Items taken from package.
- 500 block of Kool Road, Kelso. Sunday. Mail taken.
- 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Sunday. iPhone 8 stolen.
Vandalism
- 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Friday. Vandalism to park.
- Whalen Road and Dike Road, Woodland. Sunday. A tan or gold truck sped by and threw eggs at the caller’s vehicle.
2900 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Sunday. Two slashed tires.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.