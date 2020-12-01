Police Blotter: Dec. 2

- Child rape —
- Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested a 36-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole several items from a commercial property.
- 1300 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone broke into an out building and was caught on survelliance video.
Thefts
- 1100 block of Miller Drive, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a front license plate Washington BNT9561.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle getting work done at a mechanic’s shop. Total loss estimated around $700, with about $500 for the part and $200 for labor.
Vandalism
300 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone damanged a parked vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.