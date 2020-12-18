 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 19
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 19

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jerome Isaiah Garner, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, DUI — Longview police Thursday arrested Thomas Kevin Green, 53, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and felony driving under the influence.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Curtis Lee Jackson, 45, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Vandalism

  • Harmony Drive and Stella Road, Longview. Thursday. Spray painted at least three speed limit signs to say 85 mph instead of 35 mph.

Thefts

  • 600 block of Delameter Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mailbox and post taken within the last two weeks.
  • 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man arrested for stealing extension cords from city Christmas lights.
  • 1100 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Someone broke into the locked mailbox on Nov. 22, stole a check, washed it and tried to cash it. Caught before fully authorized.

Vehicle prowls

  • Crown Point Road, Longview. Thursday. Video of white man breaking into the resident’s vehicle and taking $20 in change.
  • 5100 block of Westside Highway, Castle Rock, Thursday. Occurred at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 6.

