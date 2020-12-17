 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 18
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dezirae Ann Torset, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Burglaries

  • 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man broke into a fenced yard at a commercial business and apparently stole a crew bag with welding items from a work truck.
  • 1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone cut a hole in a fence for a commercial business, stole three catalytic converters and damaged a fourth one.

Stolen vehicle

  • 3000 block of Fir Street, Longview. Wednesday. Black 1997 Honda Accord with Washington plate BTF8606.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Villa Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A teenage boy entered a truck. Nothing was reported stolen.
  • 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a very large potted plant. The woman who owned the plant told police she thinks it means there will be more theft in the area.
  • 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. A man shoplifted a bottle of tequila, then drove off in a gray hatchback vehicle.

Vandalism

  • 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman entered a business and “destroyed the front desk” after another woman in her car was told she couldn’t rent a room from the business.
  • 300 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a car window, leaving behind a hammer and bandana. Damaged estimated at $200.

