Police Blotter: Dec. 18

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dezirae Ann Torset, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Burglaries
- 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man broke into a fenced yard at a commercial business and apparently stole a crew bag with welding items from a work truck.
- 1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone cut a hole in a fence for a commercial business, stole three catalytic converters and damaged a fourth one.
Stolen vehicle
- 3000 block of Fir Street, Longview. Wednesday. Black 1997 Honda Accord with Washington plate BTF8606.
Thefts
- 100 block of Villa Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A teenage boy entered a truck. Nothing was reported stolen.
- 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a very large potted plant. The woman who owned the plant told police she thinks it means there will be more theft in the area.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. A man shoplifted a bottle of tequila, then drove off in a gray hatchback vehicle.
Vandalism
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman entered a business and “destroyed the front desk” after another woman in her car was told she couldn’t rent a room from the business.
- 300 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a car window, leaving behind a hammer and bandana. Damaged estimated at $200.
