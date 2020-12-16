 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Dec. 17
Harassment — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Jonathan Scott Kelly, 23, of Olympia on suspicion of felony harassments and fourth-degree assault.

Burglary

  • 1400 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Someone broke into a house via the back bedroom window and stole $40 cash and “lots of clothing.”

Prowl

  • 500 block of Cherry Street, Kelso. Tuesday. A man tried to get into a house.

Thefts

  • 2100 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Kubota tractor.
  • 800 block of 16th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Package.
  • 300 block of Main Street, Kelso. Reported Tuesday but occurred over the weekend. Several signs, including a $1,000 “305” party banner, 10-feet-by-15-feet; five $190 party banners and poles, 12-feet-by-15-feet; a 4-feet-by-4-beer sign; and three or four “happy birthday” signs, 18-inches-by-24-inches.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. A man shoplifted several items, including a blanket, candle, snowman, card and other Christmas items.
  • 1500 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Someone in a Ford pick-up quad cab stole converters from two parked vans. Estimated loss of $3,000.

Vandalism

  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Someone wrote words in chocolate on the barber shop and a business next door.

Vehicle prowls

  • 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Someone broke into a car, drove it across an apartment complex parking lot, then stole the battery and left the vehicle.
  • 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Additional details were not immediately available.

