Police Blotter: Dec. 16
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 16

Handcuffs stock

Theft attempt — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Patrick Mitchell Gray II, 37, of Rainier, on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Burglary

  • 1200 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Monday. Fence cut, vehicles broken into and catalytic converters stolen.

Vehicle prowl

  • 700 block of Clark Street, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle prowl a few days ago.
  • 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Occurred within the last week, no suspect information.

