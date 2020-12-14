Police Blotter: Dec. 15

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Amanda Joy Belgard, 34, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Suzanne Marie Craigmyle, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Kendra Michelle McKenna, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Anthony Lamont Hart Jr., 28, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Alice Reane Shortridge, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Cornell Duquanex Anderson, 53, of Las Vegas on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
Harassment, assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Justin Edward Brewer, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and carry/exhibit/draw a dangerous weapon.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Criminal impersonation — Longview police Monday arrested Delbert Eugene Powell, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Burglary
• 200 block of Croy Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tools, two small bicycles and a generator taken.
Thefts
• 3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of packages.
• 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Shoplift of items worth more than $1,000.
• 300 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mail stolen overnight.
• Ironwood Drive, Longview. Saturday. "Back the Blue" sign taken from front yard.
• 400 block of Cemetery Road, Kalama. Sunday. Theft of a dog.
• 100 block of Cobblestone Road, Kalama. Sunday. All of the mailboxes on Crystal Garden Road and China Garden Road were broken into overnight. Mail taken. A large pile of empty packages found at the end of Corcoran Road.
Stolen vehicle
• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Black 2019 Dodge Journey. Washington BQU1957. Dutch Bros sticker on rear passenger side.
Vandalism
• 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A vehicle drove through the yard and tore up the lawn.
• 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Black and white spray paint on two vehicles and Barnes Elementary School.
• 1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Vehicle sprayed with bear mace.
• 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Man spray painting the Lions drop off box.
• 900 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Sunday. Window of a U-Haul shattered.
Vehicle prowl
• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Wallet taken. Several other vehicles in the area broken into overnight.
• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Knife, perfume and cash taken.
