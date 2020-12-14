Police Blotter: Dec. 15

Criminal impersonation — Longview police Monday arrested Delbert Eugene Powell, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Burglary

• 200 block of Croy Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tools, two small bicycles and a generator taken.

Thefts

• 3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of packages.

• 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Shoplift of items worth more than $1,000.

• 300 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mail stolen overnight.

• Ironwood Drive, Longview. Saturday. "Back the Blue" sign taken from front yard.

• 400 block of Cemetery Road, Kalama. Sunday. Theft of a dog.

• 100 block of Cobblestone Road, Kalama. Sunday. All of the mailboxes on Crystal Garden Road and China Garden Road were broken into overnight. Mail taken. A large pile of empty packages found at the end of Corcoran Road.

Stolen vehicle