Police Blotter: Dec. 15
Police Blotter: Dec. 15

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Amanda Joy Belgard, 34, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Suzanne Marie Craigmyle, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Kendra Michelle McKenna, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence. 

Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Anthony Lamont Hart Jr., 28, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Alice Reane Shortridge, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Cornell Duquanex Anderson, 53, of Las Vegas on suspicion of felony driving under the influence. 

Harassment, assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Justin Edward Brewer, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and carry/exhibit/draw a dangerous weapon.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary. 

Criminal impersonation — Longview police Monday arrested Delbert Eugene Powell, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation. 

Burglary 

• 200 block of Croy Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tools, two small bicycles and a generator taken. 

Thefts

• 3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of packages.

• 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Shoplift of items worth more than $1,000. 

• 300 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mail stolen overnight.

• Ironwood Drive, Longview. Saturday. "Back the Blue" sign taken from front yard. 

• 400 block of Cemetery Road, Kalama. Sunday. Theft of a dog. 

• 100 block of Cobblestone Road, Kalama. Sunday. All of the mailboxes on Crystal Garden Road and China Garden Road were broken into overnight. Mail taken. A large pile of empty packages found at the end of Corcoran Road. 

Stolen vehicle

• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Black 2019 Dodge Journey. Washington BQU1957. Dutch Bros sticker on rear passenger side. 

Vandalism

• 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A vehicle drove through the yard and tore up the lawn. 

• 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Black and white spray paint on two vehicles and Barnes Elementary School.

• 1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Vehicle sprayed with bear mace.  

• 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Man spray painting the Lions drop off box. 

• 900 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Sunday. Window of a U-Haul shattered. 

Vehicle prowl

• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Wallet taken. Several other vehicles in the area broken into overnight. 

• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Friday. Knife, perfume and cash taken.

