Police Blotter: Dec. 12
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 12

Handcuffs stock

Harassment, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Friday arrested Willis Jay Grimm, 47, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and harassment domestic violence.

Fraud — Woodland resident gave two $500 gift cards to an online scammer.

Theft

  • 300 block of Cherry Street, Kelso. Thursday. Huffy mountain bike stolen from front porch.

Burglary

  • 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Storage shed broken into and leaf blower, hedge trimmer and lawn edger taken.
  • 2100 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Shed broken into and at least a gas can, old tool bag full of hammers, chisels, gloves and other items were taken.
  • 1600 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Thursday. Someone cut the fence and broke into trailers. An unknown amount of bare copper wire rolls were taken.

