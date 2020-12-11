Police Blotter: Dec. 12

Harassment, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Friday arrested Willis Jay Grimm, 47, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and harassment domestic violence.
Fraud — Woodland resident gave two $500 gift cards to an online scammer.
Theft
- 300 block of Cherry Street, Kelso. Thursday. Huffy mountain bike stolen from front porch.
Burglary
- 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Storage shed broken into and leaf blower, hedge trimmer and lawn edger taken.
- 2100 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Shed broken into and at least a gas can, old tool bag full of hammers, chisels, gloves and other items were taken.
- 1600 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Thursday. Someone cut the fence and broke into trailers. An unknown amount of bare copper wire rolls were taken.
