 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Dec. 11
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Molly Anne McFadden, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft greater than $750 and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle

  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a gold/tan 1990 Honda Accord with Washington plate BML9983.

Thefts

  • 2100 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a package containing an “exotic custom computer” valued at $1,400.
  • 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole wheels off a car.
  • 200 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole Christmas decorations.
  • 1500 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole outdoor decorations.
  • 2300 block of Nightingale Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a ladder.
  • 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole two packages off a porch. The packages were later recovered.
  • 300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a small wallet.

Vandalism

1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone threw a rock at a drive-thru window and broke it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News