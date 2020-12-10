Police Blotter: Dec. 11

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Molly Anne McFadden, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft greater than $750 and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle
- 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a gold/tan 1990 Honda Accord with Washington plate BML9983.
Thefts
- 2100 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a package containing an “exotic custom computer” valued at $1,400.
- 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole wheels off a car.
- 200 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole Christmas decorations.
- 1500 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole outdoor decorations.
- 2300 block of Nightingale Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a ladder.
- 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole two packages off a porch. The packages were later recovered.
- 300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a small wallet.
Vandalism
1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone threw a rock at a drive-thru window and broke it.
