Police Blotter: Dec. 10
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Dec. 10

Handcuffs stock

Stolen vehicle, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers on Tuesday arrested Blaine E. Barron, 30, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving without a license and driving under the influence.

Escape — Department of Corrections officers on Tuesday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 32, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree escaping.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nicole Rae Hurley, 31, city of residence unknown on suspicion of a felony drug offence.

Forgery — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Mark Allan White, 28, of Longview on suspicion of forgery and on a warrant for third-degree theft.

Burglaries

  • 1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Medications and television.

Vehicle Thefts

  • Block of 17th Avenue and Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Green 2001 Chevy Trailblazer. Tinted windows.

Vandalism

  • 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Damage to cars when sometime tried to steal catalytic convertors.

