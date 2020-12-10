Police Blotter: Dec. 10

Stolen vehicle, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers on Tuesday arrested Blaine E. Barron, 30, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving without a license and driving under the influence.
Escape — Department of Corrections officers on Tuesday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 32, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree escaping.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Nicole Rae Hurley, 31, city of residence unknown on suspicion of a felony drug offence.
Forgery — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Mark Allan White, 28, of Longview on suspicion of forgery and on a warrant for third-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Medications and television.
Vehicle Thefts
- Block of 17th Avenue and Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Green 2001 Chevy Trailblazer. Tinted windows.
Vandalism
- 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Damage to cars when sometime tried to steal catalytic convertors.
