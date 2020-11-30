Police Blotter: Dec. 1

Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Alec Dale Loiselle, 27, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence-realted malicious mischief and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Drugs, failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Taylor James O’Brien, 24, of unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense, failure to register as a sex offender, third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to transfer a title.
Burglary
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Someone stole two laptops, a television and a Blu-Ray player from a house while the family was out of town.
Thefts
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man shoplifted a television.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. A man and woman ran out of Fred Meyer with a cart full of items. The shoplift alarms went off in the store, and the couple apparently drove away with the things.
