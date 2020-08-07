Police Blotter: Aug. 8

Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 32, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Jonathan Matthew Miles, 46, of Kalama on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.
Mail theft — Several Longview and Castle Rock homeowners reported that someone went through mailboxes overnight Wednesday on Coal Creek, Delameter, Woodside, Ragland and Stella roads. Some of the mail was found dumped near the end of Coal Creek Road. Another homeowner lost a $75 package containing six face masks.
Puppy scam — A Longview resident on Wednesday paid $600 for a dog using the "Puppy Finder" app, but the sale turned out to be a scam.
Sour shopper — A maskless woman shopping Wednesday in Castle Rock reportedly threw the container of sour cream she was trying to buy when the clerk refused to let her purchase it without a mask. The woman drove off.
Social Security scam — A Kelso woman reported Wednesday that she lost $500 in a well-known Social Security scam that involves a caller posing as an agency employee who asks the person to send gift cards and money.
Burglary
• 200 block of Jackson Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a Stihl chainsaw from a house while the homeowner was asleep.
Prowl
• 3000 block of Field Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man and woman tried unsuccessfully to open and enter a shed.
Stolen vehicle
• 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. White 1999 Honda Accord. Washington BTF9275.
Theft
• 100 block of Skinner Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole an orange canoe valued at $1,400.
Vandalism
• 1700 block of Foxtail Circle, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone egged at least three vehicles around 2:30 a.m.
