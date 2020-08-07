Police Blotter: Aug. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 32, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Imprisonment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Jonathan Matthew Miles, 46, of Kalama on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Mail theft — Several Longview and Castle Rock homeowners reported that someone went through mailboxes overnight Wednesday on Coal Creek, Delameter, Woodside, Ragland and Stella roads. Some of the mail was found dumped near the end of Coal Creek Road. Another homeowner lost a $75 package containing six face masks.

Puppy scam — A Longview resident on Wednesday paid $600 for a dog using the "Puppy Finder" app, but the sale turned out to be a scam.

Sour shopper — A maskless woman shopping Wednesday in Castle Rock reportedly threw the container of sour cream she was trying to buy when the clerk refused to let her purchase it without a mask. The woman drove off.