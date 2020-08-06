You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: Aug. 7
Police Blotter: Aug. 7

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Randy Dean Armstrong Jr., 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.

Gun — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Matthew Kyle Paris Schwartz, 29, of Silver Lake on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Dean J.W. Worden, 38, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making and having burglary tools and third-degree malicious mischief.

Burglaries

  • 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into two apartments and stole a router, a compressor, chop saw, speaker, a drop cloth and air hoses for the compressor. Total loss $1,200.
  • 100 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man attempted to break through a fence to access a storage unit.

Stolen vehicle

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A man asked for a ride, then allegedly stole the vehicle when the driver stopped to run an errand. Purple 1998 Dodge Neon, Washington plate ALL4370.

