Police Blotter: Aug. 6

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Matthew Goble, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Michael Keith Holter Jr., 41, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.
Assault — Kalama police on Wednesday arrested Jack Ysus, 25, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police on Tuesday arrested William Dale Mart, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Heather Leanne Young, 42, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.
Vandalism
100 block of Laulainen Road, Longview. Tuesday. Truck driving around smashing mailboxes.
300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Rocks thrown at car.
2600 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Tuesday. Political signs damaged.
Burglaries
600 block of Carnine Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Chainsaws, other items taken from shed.
300 block of Colwitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday.
Thefts
1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Tuesday.
300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday.
Car Prowls
200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday.
