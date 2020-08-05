Police Blotter: Aug. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Matthew Goble, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Michael Keith Holter Jr., 41, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.

Assault — Kalama police on Wednesday arrested Jack Ysus, 25, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police on Tuesday arrested William Dale Mart, 37, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Heather Leanne Young, 42, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.

Vandalism

100 block of Laulainen Road, Longview. Tuesday. Truck driving around smashing mailboxes.

300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Rocks thrown at car.