Police Blotter: Aug. 5

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Charrissa Shanteen Jenkins, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, second degree taking a vehicle without permission and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Kegan Anthony Miller, 24, of Toutle on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Order violation — Longview police Monday arrested Allen Wayne Lowery, 40, city of residence unknown on suspicion of violating a protection or no-contact order.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Matthew Robert Baxter, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and drawing, displaying or carrying a weapon.
Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Chrisie Lynn Davis, 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle possession — Kalama police Monday arrested Brian Adam Gallagher, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making a false statement, obstructing a public servant and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Unknown suspect broke into coffee stand by cutting through screen and opening sliding window. Cash register, which held about $50 of cash, stolen.
Vehicle prowl
- 2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Monday. Winch and other items taken.
Theft
- 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Monday. License plate stolen and replaced with a different plate.
Vandalism
- 2900 block of Florida Street and 1100 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Monday. At least two 911 callers reported their fences or vehicles were painted with black spray paint. Eight other addresses were vandalized.
- 100 block of Dusty Drive, Kelso. Monday. Unknown vandals came onto the property, damaging a Loren Culp sign and stealing a Trump sign.
- 100 block of Kilkelly Road, Kalama. Monday. House and vehicle egged.
- 300 block of Modrow Road, Kalama. Entire mailbox removed from ground and placed on the opposite side of the road.
- 200 block of Sycamore Street, Woodland. Monday. Vehicle egged.
