Police Blotter: Aug. 4

Knife prank — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Lexington late Saturday evening reported someone was threatening him with a knife. Investigating authorities learned the incident was a prank by a subject trying to scare his friends with a knife, and the prankster agreed not to do it again.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested William Raymond Canales, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Violating community custody — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Blake Thomas Brosnahan, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of violating community custody and resisting arrest.
Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kersandra Marie Puderbaugh, 48, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jeffrey Allen Sterner, 51, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and domestic violence violation of a protection order.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jeffrey Dale Byrum, 59, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Brian Lee Henderson, 51, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Child rape — Kelso police Friday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree child rape. In keeping with The Daily News’ policy on sex crimes, his name will be withheld until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Two men in white shirts were trying handles on multiple vehicles and eventually took items from the back of one vehicle.
Thefts
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Phone stolen at Winco.
- Maxwing Court and Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Friday. At least two people complained about their plants being stolen from front yards or p
- orches.
Vandalism
- 1200 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Tires slashed.
- 1300 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subjects were seen throwing rocks at vehicles or placing the rocks into vehicle exhaust ports.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.