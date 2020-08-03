You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: Aug. 4
Knife prank — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Lexington late Saturday evening reported someone was threatening him with a knife. Investigating authorities learned the incident was a prank by a subject trying to scare his friends with a knife, and the prankster agreed not to do it again.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested William Raymond Canales, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Violating community custody — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Blake Thomas Brosnahan, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of violating community custody and resisting arrest.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kersandra Marie Puderbaugh, 48, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jeffrey Allen Sterner, 51, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and domestic violence violation of a protection order.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jeffrey Dale Byrum, 59, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Brian Lee Henderson, 51, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Child rape — Kelso police Friday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree child rape. In keeping with The Daily News’ policy on sex crimes, his name will be withheld until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Two men in white shirts were trying handles on multiple vehicles and eventually took items from the back of one vehicle.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Phone stolen at Winco.
  • Maxwing Court and Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Friday. At least two people complained about their plants being stolen from front yards or p
  • orches.

Vandalism

  • 1200 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Tires slashed.
  • 1300 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subjects were seen throwing rocks at vehicles or placing the rocks into vehicle exhaust ports.

