Police Blotter: Aug. 4

Knife prank — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Lexington late Saturday evening reported someone was threatening him with a knife. Investigating authorities learned the incident was a prank by a subject trying to scare his friends with a knife, and the prankster agreed not to do it again.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested William Raymond Canales, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Violating community custody — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Blake Thomas Brosnahan, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of violating community custody and resisting arrest.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kersandra Marie Puderbaugh, 48, of Castle Rock on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jeffrey Allen Sterner, 51, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and domestic violence violation of a protection order.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jeffrey Dale Byrum, 59, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.