Police Blotter: Aug. 29
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Sexual exploitation of a minor — Longview police Thursday arrested a 52-year-old Longview man on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Theft, vehicle prowling — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested John Wayne Trudel, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Billfold stolen from vehicle.

Burglary

  • 1500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Cordless DeWalt drill worth $200 stolen from car port.

Theft

1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Neighbor took items set out for the resident’s garage sale. Police contacted the suspect’s son, who returned the stolen items.

